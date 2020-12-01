Seahawks safety Jamal Adams said that he was playing with one arm during the team’s Week 11 victory over the Cardinals, but everything seemed to be in fine working order on Monday night.

Adams had nine tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hits in the 23-17 win over the Eagles and made other disruptive plays that didn’t show up on the stat sheet. Head coach Pete Carroll said on 710 ESPN that he thought it was Adams’ best night since joining the team and that even better days are coming in the future.

“It was his best game and this was the best he’s felt,” Adams said. “He just was able to play with his right shoulder and it just made a difference. He was balanced out in his tackling and he fit into things really well. He was really aggressive in the backfield on a number of runs and he was just really having fun playing football. He had a blast tonight. . . . This is just an indication of where it’s going and he’s going to continue to get better, too, and that’s really exciting.”

Adams said that the swagger on the Seahawks Defense is “through the roof” after Monday’s win. More performances like Monday’s for Adams and there might not be any limit on where it can go.

Pete Carroll: Monday was Jamal Adams’ best game and he’ll get better originally appeared on Pro Football Talk