Pete Carroll met with Seahawks owner Jody Allen, still has his job

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has been telling reporters since the end of the season that he’s not worried about his job security, claiming both he and general manager John Schneider are in great shape. If Seattle fans had any doubts, they should now be gone because if the Seahawks were going to fire Carroll they would have done it by now.

According to Gregg Bell at the News Tribune, Carroll had his end-of-season meeting with team owner Jody Allen. The news coming out of that meeting is no news. The franchise sees this as a regular thing and not a potentially earth-shattering referendum on the front office.

Was told the below last night. The meeting has been over. Again, told repeatedly Carroll, Schneider, Allen saw this as a normal, end-of-year deal & presenting her a sketch plan for 2022. Seahawks for last 12 yrs don’t hold a press conference or make anything official off that https://t.co/Dm3CBMU8Jx — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 15, 2022

This shoudn’t come as a surprise, despite some disappointing results this season. Carroll has been the most successful coach in the NFC over the last 10 years and remains overwhelmingly popular with his own players.

There’s also some simple math involved. Carroll signed a five-year extension in November of 2020. Firing him at this point would cost the team an eight-figure buyout. Unless he said or did something problematic on a Jon Gruden or Urban Meyer type level he was never going to get canned unless his team totally failed on the field. Things may have gone differently if Seattle had lost to lowly Detroit as well as Arizona but the team finished the 2021 season on a strong note and it certainly sounds like most of the players want to run it back.

Nobody coaches forever, but restless fans who want to see a change are going to have to wait a few more years.

