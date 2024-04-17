Pete Carroll made an appearance at Washington Football practice

When the Seahawks fired former head coach Pete Carroll a few months ago they said that he would be taking on an unnamed “advisory” role. Since then we haven’t heard anything about what that role might entail and we also haven’t heard from Carroll since his final press conference.

One thing we can count on is Carroll putting in time around the Washington Huskies, where his son Brennan is on Jedd Fisch’s staff as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Pete was spotted at practice yesterday.

No caption needed . pic.twitter.com/rqzujQEyw9 — Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 17, 2024

Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has also been around the building a lot lately, as his son Steve is their new defensive coordinator.

Bill Belichick has cut off the sleeves of his Washington hoodie. It's official now pic.twitter.com/fie7Hy697k — Lars Hanson (@LarsHanson) April 9, 2024

Perhaps Carroll will return to the VMAC in some future capacity, but right now it doesn’t seem like he will be around the team in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire