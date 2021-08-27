Pete Carroll looking to get starters action in preseason finale against Chargers

The Seahawks have yet to see most of their starters play in either of their first two preseason games this August. They’ve had over 25 players sit out in each of their first two games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos the last two weeks.

But while the Los Angeles Chargers will continue to sit stars like Justin Herbert and Derwin James when they travel to Seattle this weekend, the Seahawks will give their starters a chance to play prior to the start of the regular season.

“Week three is a big deal for us,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “We’ll go back to a lot of the other guys that haven’t played in the first two games to prepare them for game one of the regular season. That’s been the plan all along.”

Russell Wilson, Chris Carson, Tyler Lockett, Duane Brown, Gabe Jackson and Gerald Everett are among the starters yet to play at all on offense through the first two games. Bobby Wagner, Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs headline the group of defensive players that have yet to play.

With Brown still holding-in and not participating in practices along with multiple injuries at tackle, putting Wilson on the field up until now wouldn’t have felt all that prudent for Seattle. But with a new offense in this year under new coordinator Shane Waldron, getting some game reps for the first-team offense would be a good benchmark for the team to have before their Week One trip to face the Indianapolis Colts.

“I’d like to see us play a lot cleaner at the line of scrimmage and with the football,” Carroll said. “Last week was a disastrous day with the football and we had five penalties at the line of scrimmage. We need to get out of our own way and that needs to show up this week if we’re going to make good progress on the game field. From the first group, when they’re in practice and the work that they’ve done, I don’t see those same issues.”

Carroll is also a big fan of the two week break between the end of the shortened preseason and the start of the regular season. He feels it will give teams that little bit extra time to get players set for the start of the year.

“I really like the two weeks. We’re trying to take full advantage of that. I think that’s a great deal for the league and I think everybody’s going to really appreciate that. I think it’s a really good idea,” Carroll said.

