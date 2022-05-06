It’s been a busy market for wide receiver trades this offseason, but the Seahawks have rebuffed any offers for DK Metcalf as he heads into the final year of his first NFL contract.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says that will remain the case. Metcalf said recently that he is confident that a contract extension will come together in Seattle and Carroll sent the same message during a Thursday appearance on 950 KJR when the topic of Metcalf’s future with the team came up for discussion.

“We want him to be here. He wants to be here. We’ll figure it out. It’ll just take us some time but we’ll get it done,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.

The departures of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner have marked this as a transitional offseason for the Seahawks, but their approach to Metcalf’s future has made it less than a complete overhaul in Seattle and it appears that will remain the case.

Pete Carroll: It’ll take some time, but we’ll get DK Metcalf deal done originally appeared on Pro Football Talk