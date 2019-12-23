Pete Carroll: We’ll give Marshawn Lynch a really good chance to play for us

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed that Marshawn Lynch is headed to Seattle to meet with the team about a possible return and that the intent is to make that happen.

During an appearance on 710 ESPN, Carroll said he was excited about the prospect of having Lynch join the team in the wake of injuries to Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise and Rashaad Penny in the last few weeks.

“He’ll be flying in here this morning and we’re gonna give him a really good chance to come back and play for us. . . . I think it’s freakin’ great if he could get back out there and tote the ball for us,” Carroll said.

Carroll said a physical will be part of the visit and, based on Carroll’s view, any issue with Lynch’s condition would likely be the only block to a deal that would put Lynch in uniform as soon as next Sunday night against the 49ers.