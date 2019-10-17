Pete Carroll on Lamar Jackson as a runner: “It’s a real nightmare”

Two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL face off on Sunday in Seattle. And Seahawks coach Pete Carroll understands the challenge that his team faces in Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“He’s as good as we’ve ever seen,” Carroll told reporters on Wednesday. “He’s as fast and as elusive as we’ve seen. Cam Newton has always been really difficult to play against. They have so much offense and all that. These guys, likewise. They seem even more apt than with Cam to just let him go and run and play football, just like you see the guys playing in college. He’s tough, physical, explosive, and creative. He’s throwing the ball well, too. It’s a real nightmare. Very difficult.”

Carroll realizes the challenge that this presents to his defense.

“This is a game that really calls for great discipline,” Carroll said. “To play the running game and defense, it’s always discipline first. You think it’s just being hard, tough, and physical. We like that too, but that’s just part of it. You’ve got to do things right. This offense, more than any offense that we’ll face, we’ll demand that we have to do right. That means you’ve got to gap control stuff. The way we scrape. The way we fill and thin our run plays. They tax you to the maximum. It’s all about being really tuned in and being really focused. Every single play you have to do right, or the ball will break. It’s a great challenge. It’s exciting for us to try to figure it out and see if we can do it.”

Despite Jackson’s great season to date, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is having an even better year. And years of practicing against his mobility should help the Seattle defense, at least a little.

Regardless, the game has huge implications in both the NFC and the AFC, given that the Seahawks are 5-1 and the Ravens are 4-2. And it should be a fun game to watch.