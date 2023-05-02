Pete Carroll: Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet will be battling

The Seahawks used a second-round pick to add Kenneth Walker to the roster in 2022 and the running back made a quick transition to the NFL by running 228 times for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns during his rookie season.

Walker’s success didn’t stop the Seahawks from going back to the well in the second round this year. They took Zach Charbonnet out of UCLA and then added Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh in the seventh round to add further options to the backfield.

During an appearance on Seattle Sports 710 Monday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll explained how he sees Charbonnet and Walker co-existing at the top of the depth chart.

“He’s so versatile. He just will fit in and be a great addition. And really, we’re gonna find out how far he can take it in terms of the receiving part of it. We know he’s really good at it. But so is Kenneth, so those guys will be battling,” Carroll said. “And we also went all the way down to get Kenny McIntosh because of his versatility. There’s so many positives about these guys.”

Speaking about running backs in general, Carroll said he has “so much respect for that position and so much regard for what that weighs into our football team.” The team’s draft additions put action behind those words.

