Pete Carroll: Ken Walker has a strain, could play this week

Seahawks running back Ken Walker was forced out of Sunday’s win over the Rams with an injury, but the team isn’t ruling him out for Week 14 at this point.

Head coach Pete Carroll said Walker jammed his ankle in his postgame press conference, but further evaluation of Walker’s injury brought a fuller diagnosis. Carroll said on Seattle Sports 710 that Walker is dealing with a strain in the foot/ankle area.

Carroll called it an “unusual” injury that he has not seen before and that managing inflammation during the week will be a focus. If they can do that successfully, Walker will have a chance to play against the Panthers next Sunday.

Walker ran three times for 36 yards before being hurt on Sunday. He has 138 carries for 649 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

