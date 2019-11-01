Pete Carroll on Josh Gordon: We’ll take a look next week and see where he’s at

The Seahawks claimed wide receiver Josh Gordon off of waivers on Friday and head coach Pete Carroll said at his Friday press conference that he was surprised to learn that none of the 27 teams ahead of them in the waiver order had also put in a claim.

Concerns about Gordon’s knee might have been responsible for some of those teams passing on a chance to add Gordon and Carroll said he doesn’t know “how he’s doing physically right now.” Carroll said that question will be answered in next week’s practices while making it clear that Gordon’s talent level was enough to convince the Seahawks to bet that he’s healthy enough to help them down the stretch.

“He’s a unique talent. Next week, we’ll take a look and see what he looks like,” Carroll said. “He’s done a lot of good stuff and made a lot of good plays. We’ll find out more next week.”

Gordon isn’t going to play against the Buccaneers on Sunday, but could play against the 49ers on Monday night in Week 10.