Wide receiver Josh Gordon was added to the Seahawks roster on Monday, but Tuesday brought word that he won’t be in the lineup when they face the Rams this weekend.

Gordon went back on the exempt list because he has not satisfied the terms of his reinstatement from a suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll did not detail what caused Gordon’s status to change, but suggested that he could be able to play for the team in Week 17.

“Certainly disappointed not to have him for his sake and for a lot of things but we will stay with it and we’ll see what happens next week,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of KJR and PFT.

Gordon will be able to attend team meetings and do individual workouts, which was also the case for the first two weeks of his conditional reinstatement.

Pete Carroll on Josh Gordon: Disappointed, we’ll see what happens next week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk