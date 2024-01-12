Would Pete Carroll or Jonathan Smith seriously consider the Washington job?

The coaching carousel’s twists and turns create all sorts of amazing scenarios. These scenarios usually revolve around a big job coming open at an unexpected time. A coach who might have privately dreamed of coaching at a certain school, but who just took a job elsewhere or who just got fired, suddenly faces a unique opportunity.

Consider Dan Lanning and the Alabama job. Lanning loves being at Oregon, and he did choose to stay in Eugene, but it had to be awfully tempting for Lanning — who coached in the SEC and coached for former Alabama defensive coordinator Kirby Smart at Georgia — to take over for Nick Saban. It’s the one job Lanning might have thought about taking. Coaches don’t leave great jobs unless special jobs open up. They wouldn’t take any of several jobs, but there’s often one job — only one — which calls out to coaches even if they are well-compensated elsewhere.

We might now have that kind of situation at Washington with Kalen DeBoer leaving for Alabama.

Jonathan Smith was a Chris Petersen assistant in 2016, when Washington made the College Football Playoff. Smith departed for Michigan State because Oregon State got left behind in the death of the Pac-12. Smith could view Washington as his dream job, the one place he might go, even if it means never coaching at Michigan State.

Remember: We have seen coaches agree to take a new job, then watch other jobs come open. Then they take that job. Manny Diaz agreed to coach Temple, but when the Miami job unexpectedly came open several years ago, Diaz bolted without coaching Temple for one game. Kliff Kingsbury agreed to be USC offensive coordinator in 2018, but then the Arizona Cardinals job came open and Kingsbury never did coach a game on Clay Helton’s staff.

Will Jonathan Smith think about going to Washington? If he doesn’t, could a longtime Seattle-based coach named Pete Carroll be Washington’s other choice?

Let’s see what people are saying:

PLAY THE MUSIC

HOW THE TURN TABLES

A story in two parts pic.twitter.com/AkNVx99dNC — James (@HeliJames_) January 12, 2024

WHO SAYS NO?

Jonathan Smith to Washington, who says no — carlos: a pac-12 mourner 🍉 (@equitybruin) January 11, 2024

TIMING

One of the things that has crossed my mind in past 48 hours: If Jonathan Smith had stayed put, he could very well be in line for the Washington job. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) January 12, 2024

LOL

https://twitter.com/ConnorPelton28/status/1745897448151916736

HAHAHA

Jonathan Smith really made Kalen DeBoer leave Washington 💀 — the red cedar tweeter (@AcctKyle) January 12, 2024

PEOPLE ARE SAYING

jonathan smith to washington. — Havoc (@coachavoc) January 12, 2024

QUESTIONS

Okay but what if Jonathan Smith does these things so he can take the Washington job? — OKSTATE TAKES (@OkstateTakes) January 12, 2024

BOLD MOVE

Man, I like DeBoer but I hate Alabama… mixed feelings on this one… I think Washington should try to hire Jonathan Smith away from MSU, haha. https://t.co/OSbDvBW9cm — footballnut (@FootballnutRec) January 11, 2024

NO COMMUTE FOR PETE

Pete Carroll to Washington? Doesn’t need to move and experience recruiting that region — Jay N (@JNunnermacker) January 12, 2024

A LITTLE BIRD TOLD ME

Have some friends up in Washington, one of them called me to let me know Pete Carroll was touring @UW_Football facilities. Could he be the next guy at Washington? — Austin (@OSUManAustin) January 12, 2024

ENCOURAGEMENT

@PeteCarroll Washington Huskies Head Coach job is open Mr Carroll. Let’s go! — KennyKJet (@BlueSkyUp8) January 12, 2024

CRAZY TIMES

DREAMING

I hope Washington hires Pete Carroll, he goes full dirty Pete and they end up killing everybody while Pete Smacks gum and does cartwheels all over the sideline. — TLee (@TonyML522) January 12, 2024

SEATTLE SWITCH

I’m speaking this into existence…

Pete Carroll to the Washington Huskies! pic.twitter.com/PVliSPeZao — Chris Erb (@ChrisErb) January 12, 2024

SEATTLE SADNESS

Pete Carroll to UW would soften the blow, but this is a devastating week for Washington fans. Wishful thinking on the Pete front, though not 100% far fetched. — Melanie 💙💚 Hawkaholic 💚💙 (@seahawks12girl) January 12, 2024

USC UPSET STOMACHS

The thought of Pete Carroll being Washington’s next head coach makes me want to throw up. — ✌️The USC Trojan Times✌️ (@USCTimes) January 12, 2024

SEATTLE SPORTSWRITER

“Hey Pete, it’s Troy Dannen at the University of Washington. How’s it going? Good, glad to hear it. Still feel like competing?” https://t.co/eVwxFv0ihk — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) January 12, 2024

COLLEGE FOOTBALL INSIDER

Oh man. That's one of the wildest potential outcomes: UW hiring Pete Carroll. https://t.co/eAKKcVbOYj — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 12, 2024

PHOTOSHOP MAGIC

Pete Carroll to Washington pic.twitter.com/FdMj8udScv — Official Ohio State DG (@DylanEveryday) January 12, 2024

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire