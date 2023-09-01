Pete Carroll on Jaxon Smith-Njigba: ‘He’s not going to be denied’

They often say NFL players are “built different” and this could not be a more accurate statement – especially when it comes to Seattle Seahawks rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Ohio State standout recently underwent wrist surgery, but that is not stopping the grind.

JSN already has two full practices under his belt, even as he is rocking the cast. Of course, there is one man who is certainly appreciative of the competitive nature – head coach Pete Carroll.

Not missing a practice even with a cast? One way to get Carroll to notice your passion for football.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba full go in 2nd straight #Seahawks practice days after his wrist surgery. To Pete Carroll, it's proof of the 21-year-old rookie's competitiveness. "He's not going to be denied. He wants to play football." ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ https://t.co/frFHB4kNj6 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 31, 2023

Once again, NFL players really are built different. Hopefully JSN is able to keep his wrist safe at practice, even in the cast. The Seahawks are going to need his services to push their offense to the next level.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Seahawks 53-man roster tracker

Seahawks practice squad tracker

Mariners LHP Tayler Saucedo takes snaps at QB

Pete Carroll rules out Jamal Adams for Week 1

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire