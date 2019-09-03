Pete Carroll: Jadeveon Clowney is a rare football player

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll believes he added a unique piece to his defense when he acquired Jadeveon Clowney in a trade with the Texans.

Carroll said today that Clowney’s mix of size and speed, and his ability to play the run and the pass, will bring things to the table that other players can’t bring.

“He’s a rare football player,” Carroll said. “He’s got special skills that most guys don’t have. His great quickness, his reaction time, his length that he can use, his ability to run, his instincts. He’s made a lot of plays in the backfield over the years, instinctive plays, penetrating and causing problems. We plan to allow him to do that in our scheme and he’ll fit really well with what we’re doing. He’s a great fit whether it’s early downs or third downs. He’s pretty much got what you’re looking for.”

There aren’t many players in the NFL with Clowney’s athletic talent. The Seahawks didn’t have to give up much to acquire that talent, and Carroll is excited.