Pete Carroll on Jadeveon Clowney: If an opportunity makes sense, we’ll dive back in

Before the draft, Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said the door is not closed on re-signing Jadeveon Clowney but that they had to move forward as if Clowney wouldn’t be back with the team in 2020.

The Seahawks added defensive end Darrell Taylor after trading up in the second round and drafted defensive end Alton Robinson in the fifth round, but head coach Pete Carroll said that didn’t change the outlook on the Clowney front.

“Just staying in touch with him, he’s kind of patient with the time frames that are out there and all that,” Carroll said, via the Tacoma News Tribune. “But he knows that the Seahawks are a place that he had some success, and that he had a really good time and he contributed to our club and all of that. That’s a pretty good feeling for him being out there still. John will take care of it. If there’s an opportunity that makes sense, we’ll dive back in and pursue it.”

The two rookies will join Bruce Irvin, L.J. Collier, Benson Mayowa, Rasheem Green and Branden Jackson on the defensive end depth chart and it sounds like it will be some time before we find out about any other addition to that group.

