Pete Carroll: Jadeveon Clowney is “fine” and “ready to go”

When Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney spoke to reporters on Friday, it sounded like his status for Monday night due to a hip injury that has become a core injury was tenuous at best. When Seahawks coach Pete Carroll spoke to reporters on Saturday, it sounded like Clowney will be playing.

“We just practiced him very lightly today, but he did well yesterday and he’s fine,” Carroll told reporters. “He should be ready to go.”

Clowney elaborated on his condition on Saturday, via Curtis Crabtree of KJR and PFT. While he indeed seems to be ready to play, his condition likely will be an issue for the balance of the season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I’ve had one before,” Clowney said regarding the core injury. “I kind of knew what I was dealing with. It’s just something I have to maintain and manage throughout the rest of the season, but I need to be here playing right now. . . . It’s not as bad. It’s not even that crazy. I just got to make sure I stay on top of it and keep it from flaring up. . . . During the game, stuff is going to happen. Being physical with guys you expect to put strain on it a little bit throughout the game. Just hopefully no setbacks week to week.”

Clowney missed last Sunday’s game against the Eagles, 13 days after experiencing symptoms during a Monday night win over the 49ers.

“I’m sure after the season probably,” Clowney said regarding the possibility that he’ll need surgery. “As of right now, I’ve just got to push through some stuff.”

Clowney technically is listed as questionable for the Monday night game against the Vikings. In the Monday night game at San Francisco nearly three weeks ago, he played at a dominant level, helping the Seahawks deliver to the 49ers their only loss of the year — and winning the NFC defensive player of the week award.