Pete Carroll: Jadeveon Clowney “better for the long haul” after treatment

Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney traveled to Philadelphia this weekend, but he didn’t play in Sunday’s win over the Eagles.

Clowney got treatment with Dr. William Meyers for what’s been described as a hip injury and was listed as questionable for the game before being ruled out on Sunday morning. On Monday, head coach Pete Carroll said that Clowney was feeling worse after the treatment but that the expectation is that short-term pain will be a long-term gain for the defense.

“He went out there and they had to evaluate whether or not they were going to give him the treatment and the treatment made him more uncomfortable . . . it’ll be better for the long haul,” Carroll said on 710 ESPN Seattle.

The Seahawks got thinner on the defensive line when Jarran Reed aggravated an ankle injury during Sunday’s 17-9 win. Both players will get an extra day to heal before the Seahawks face the Vikings next Monday night.