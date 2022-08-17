Pete Carroll: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside brings something unique

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was trying to make the Eagles as a tight end before he was traded to the Seahawks on Monday and that deal will push him back to his original position in the NFL.

Arcega-Whiteside will be back at wide receiver, which is where he played at Stanford before becoming a second-round pick in 2019. It’s also where he played three disappointing seasons for the Eagles, including the 2021 campaign that saw him play more special teams than offense.

That downward trajectory soured many in Philly on Arcega-Whiteside, but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said he still sees potential in the player.

“This is a guy we really liked coming out,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “He’s an aggressive catcher. A contested catch guy is what we really liked about him, so strong and physical. He made a lot of big plays. He was a go-to guy in the program at Stanford. He’s unique. He’s a big strong kid. He was 225 [pounds] coming out and he’s like 230 now. He was playing some tight end for them, which we like all of that, that diversity. I’m always looking for unique guys and this guy brings something possibly unique.”

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett head up a Seahawks receiving corps that also has Freddie Swain, Penny Hart, Marquise Goodwin, Dee Eskridge, seventh-round pick Dareke Young, and Aaron Fuller competing for spots.

