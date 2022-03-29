Pete Carroll: We intend for DK Metcalf to be with us long term

Seahawks fans have watched the departures of quarterback Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner this offseason. With the rising price of receivers, could DK Metcalf be the next big name out the door?

The Seahawks certainly hope to keep Metcalf on a long-term deal.

“We intend for him to be with us,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday. “We’d love to figure that out. We’re in a normal kind of mode this time of year. We’re not to that topic yet, specifically, because we’ve got so many other things going on. But we’d love to have him. There’s no way I could imagine playing without him.”

The Seahawks have paid some top-of-the-market deals in the past 12 years, including twice for Wilson and once for Wagner. But Metcalf’s deal was made harder by recent contracts given by the Chargers to Mike Williams, by the Raiders to Davante Adams and by the Dolphins to Tyreek Hill.

General Manager John Schneider said the team’s intention is to extend Metcalf’s contract, but he understands the market has changed in recent weeks.

“It is what it is now, right? This is the market,” Schneider said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “So we’ll get to that when we get to it. But yeah there is a bit of, ‘Whoa,’ but then you have to figure out, where’s the cap going? What it’s going to look like? How do you build your team?”

Metcalf, 24, is entering the final year of his rookie deal due to make $3.986 million in 2022. He set a franchise record with 1,303 yards receiving in 2020 and has 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns.

