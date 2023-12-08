Pete Carroll indicates Geno Smith is a game-time decision

The Seahawks list starting quarterback Geno Smith as questionable to play Sunday after he injured his groin at Thursday's practice.

"He just tweaked his groin a little bit yesterday. He stumbled over somebody," coach Pete Carroll said Friday, via video from Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Carroll indicated Smith is a game-time decision, and the Seahawks signed Sean Mannion to the practice squad to serve as the backup to Drew Lock in case Smith can't go.

"We'll see. We rested him today," Carroll said of Smith.

Smith was questionable to play in the first game against the 49ers on Nov. 23, but he played through an elbow/triceps injury.

If Smith can't play, Lock will make his first start for the Seahawks since joining the team before the 2022 season. Lock has played two games this season, his first action for Seattle.

"He's been waiting for this opportunity and looking forward to it and preparing for it," Carroll said of Lock. "If it comes to pass, he is as ready as he can get. Excited about him getting a chance to play. He's been really disciplined about the way he focuses every week, . . . as that guy has to do. If it changes this week, we'll see the benefits of all his hard work."

Smith has 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.