Pete Carroll hopeful Jamal Adams gets extension “very soon”

Safety Jamal Adams did not participate in the Seahawks’ initial training camp practice Wednesday, but it had nothing to do with the Pro Bowler’s contract situation. Coach Pete Carroll clarified Adams continues to rehab from offseason shoulder and hand surgeries.

“He’s got some stuff that’s in question,” Carroll said, via Liz Mathews of USA Today. “Shoulder surgery, and he had surgery on both hands, so he’s got some stuff that he would be working anyway. He’s getting work here. He wouldn’t be working yet, so it’s OK at this time right now. He’s out there for the walkthroughs. He’s in the meetings and all that kind of stuff. He’s doing everything.”

Adams, 25, reported to training camp on time Tuesday despite not having a contract extension yet. Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner did not practice the first two practices of 2019 before signing a three-year, $54 million extension.

Although a report earlier this week indicated the Seahawks and Adams were not “close at all,” Carroll expressed optimism that the sides can get a deal completed in the near future.

Carroll characterized talks as amicable.

“He’s in a good place,” Carroll said. “They’ve worked really hard to this point. I’m very hopeful that it’s going to get taken care of here soon, very soon.”

Adams is scheduled to play out this season on his fifth-year option, which carries a salary of $9.86 million. At some point, though, Adams will surpass Justin Simmons as the league’s highest-paid safety.

In March, Simmons signed a four-year deal that averages $15.25 million per year.

