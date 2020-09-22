Pete Carroll hit with hefty fine after failing to wear a mask vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll did not wear a mask on the sideline at CenturyLink Field during Sunday Night Football and now, he’s paying the price.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Carroll was among three NFL coaches including Denver’s Vic Fangio and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan to be fined $100,000 for not wearing their masks in Week 2.

Each of their teams will also be issued a $250,000 fine, according to Schefter.

So that’s $1.05 million dollars in fines for not wearing masks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2020

The NFL clearly stated in its recent memo to teams that whether you believe in masks or not, all coaches and sideline personnel must be compliant in wearing masks over their mouths and noses at all times.

“[We] must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments,” NFL Executive V.P. of Football Operations Troy Vincent wrote in a memo to teams on Monday. “Becoming careless or ignoring face covering and physical distancing requirements will put the 2020 season at risk.”

The memo also pointed out that protocol requires all individuals, including coaches and members of the club medical staff, to wear face coverings at all times.

“Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs,” Vincent said in the memo. “Wearing a mask does not mean using it as a chin strap or hanging it from one’s neck. The face covering must be worn as designed so that it securely fits across the wearer’s nose and mouth to prevent the transmission of the virus.”

The Seahawks have been extremely diligent in preventing a coronavirus outbreak. Seattle came out of its first two weeks with zero positive COVID-19 tests. Carroll called the accomplishment a “really big deal,” for his team.

“It’s a really big deal in that this is kind of like stage two of the process of figuring it out,” Carroll said. “We figured out camp, our guys did a marvelous job – all the people that contributed to the process in the procedure to get that done in camp was fantastic. Then we went on the road for the first time, there’s a ton of stuff that you got to go through to orchestrate that thing, and we orchestrated it to where we made it all the way to, here on Friday, with all negative tests again. So that’s a major accomplishment.”