Pete Carroll highlights poor tackling as key issue against Steelers

The Seattle Seahawks suffered a close loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 32-25 in their first preseason game of 2022. There were a few positive and negative things to take away from the team’s performance and as such, head coach Pete Carroll had prominent praise and criticism for his players yesterday.

Among his criticism, he made note of the team’s poor tackling that enabled Pittsburgh to break off far too many big plays.

Pete Carroll's biggest beef, at least without watching the film, is how poorly his team tackled. Says most of the big plays they gave up were due to bad tackling. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 14, 2022

Of course, the outcomes of these particular games are not important, but the preseason enables teams and more specifically, certain players, to showcase their potential. It is imperative that they clean up their issues by the time the regular season begins.

The Seahawks will return to Lumen Field to play the Chicago Bears for their next preseason game on August 18.

