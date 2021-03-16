Pete Carroll high on Sam Darnold, Seahawks could be possible destination if they trade Russell Wilson: report

Sam Darnold hands off to La'Mical Perine

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is high on Sam Darnold, and could be interested in trading for him if the team decides to trade away Russell Wilson, The New York Daily News' Pat Leonard reported Monday.

A Daily News source say to “Keep an eye on Seattle for Darnold” if that Wilson trade does go down.

Wilson, of course, has a no-trade clause in his contract, and has publicly named the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys as the only teams he would waive it for, if he were to be traded.

The Saints just brought back Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston over the last few days, and the Cowboys signed Dak Prescott to a long-term deal last week, so Wilson's team list has since been cut in half.

But anything can happen.

The Jets also still need to decide whether or not they'd like to keep Darnold or select a QB with the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft and trade him.

Whoever ends up under center for Gang Green next September will have a new receiver lining up with them, with the Jets signing Corey Davis to a three-year deal on Monday.