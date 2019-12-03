Pete Carroll having “so much fun” watching Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny

The Seahawks extended their run of games with at least 100 rushing yards to 11 on Monday night by putting up 218 yards on the ground in a 37-30 win over the Vikings.

That’s the most rushing yards in a game for Seattle this season and both of their top running backs had a big hand in the big day. Chris Carson ran 23 times for 102 yards and a touchdown while Rashaad Penny had 74 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

After the game, head coach Pete Carroll said at his press conference that is is “so much fun to see those two guys battling it out.” Carroll also said that the team isn’t going into games with a clear sense of who will get more work because of how well both backs have been playing.

“You guys keep asking me, but there’s no plan on this one,” Carroll said. “They’re just playing. And when we see how the game goes, we might give a guy a few more here or a few more there. We don’t know, because they’re both really good. We love them and we just play them. Chris is the starter, so he winds up getting some more carries, but they’re playing as 1-2, and I don’t know who is One and I don’t know who is Two. They’re doing great.”

Carson’s been productive all season for the Seahawks while Penny’s picked things up more recently to establish the 1-2 punch that Carroll talked about after the win. That makes Seattle a deeper offensive threat at a crucial point in the schedule and both backs should be in line for heavy roles against the Rams next weekend.