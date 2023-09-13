Pete Carroll: It will be hard for either Seahawks starting tackle to play Sunday

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll does not expect either of his starting offensive tackles to play on Sunday against the Lions.

Seattle left tackle Charles Cross hurt his toe and right tackle Abraham Lucas aggravated a knee injury in Week One, and Carroll said today that it would take a lot for either to be ready to go Sunday.

"They're both hurting," Carroll said. "It's going to be hard for them. It's going to be a challenge for them."

The Seahawks signed the 41-year-old veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters this week, and Carroll said they would prefer to give him some time to get ready but they're not sure if they have that kind of time.

"You would think you'd give him a couple weeks to be ready to go. I don't know if we can afford to do that," Carroll said.

The Seahawks turned in an ugly performance in Week One, and now Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson will be licking his chops at the prospect of facing them with two backups at offensive tackle.