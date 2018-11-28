Pete Carroll happy for Richard Sherman’s success this season

Richard Sherman will play in Seattle for the first time since the Seahawks cut him to save $11 million in salary cap space for 2018. He was a 30-year-old cornerback coming off a torn Achilles.

Though the Seahawks expressed interest in keeping Sherman, he quickly signed with the rival 49ers.

This season, Sherman has allowed only 16 catches for 266 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. Sherman has seen 30 fewer passes thrown his way than second-year cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon playing on the other side.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he is “fired up” to see Sherman.

“He’s having a very successful season,” Carroll said on a conference call with 49ers reporters, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Every year you adapt, and Richard is a brilliant football player, and he has always been a guy that we would always work together with the little things that we would grow with year to year to try to stay ahead of it. And he’s continued to do that. I think he’s been very successful this season.”

After leaving, Sherman said on a podcast with Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins that Carroll’s message had become redundant. But Carroll, in his ninth season in Seattle, said he holds no hard feelings.

“I think any coach who’s been in the same situation for a long time recognizes that you have to keep battling with your messaging and your philosophy and your approach to keep it fresh and keep it new and all of that,” Carroll said. “It’s a challenge. Every year you have new people, and every year, speaking personally, I had to go back and start over. So when you do that, the message is repetitive. And if you really have a philosophy, it better be. If you believe in something, you’re going to stay with it.”