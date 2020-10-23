Pete Carroll had arthroscopic knee surgery last week

Add Seahawks coach Pete Carroll to the team’s injury report.

Carroll underwent arthroscopic knee surgery last Tuesday during the Seahawks’ off week, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT reports.

Carroll drove a golf cart around the field to watch his team practice Thursday.

If Carroll can’t stand on the sideline Sunday night, defensive line coach Clint Hurtt is the assistant head coach.

Carroll, 69, is 105-59-1 in his 11th season in Seattle. The Seahawks have winning records in each of the past eight seasons.

