Pete Carroll has “some gripes” about Sunday’s officiating

The Seahawks were shut out on Sunday for the first time since quarterback Russell Wilson came to Seattle in 2012 and head coach Pete Carroll shared misgivings about a handful of calls made by officials on Monday.

Carroll was on 710 ESPN to go over the 17-0 loss to the Packers and said that he has “some gripes” with how officials handled the game. The first was the change of a spot on a Russell Wilson run in the first quarter that went from a first down to a fourth-and-one. There was an injury timeout after the play and the spot switched after what Carroll called “minutes and minutes and minutes,” which was beyond the “like 20 seconds to make those decisions to overturn a call that might have been wrong on the field.”

After Aaron Rodgers fumbled a snap in the second quarter, officials ruled the Packers recovered but Carroll believes defensive end Darrell Taylor “had it from the moment that ball’s on the ground” and that Rodgers reached underneath him for the ball. Finally, there was an interception by Kevin King in the end zone in the third quarter that was reviewed and upheld after the ball came out as King came down. Carroll said the “guy’s got to finish the catch and I don’t know why that was looked at in that manner.”

“They were such a big part of the game yesterday,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “They were a huge part of the game yesterday. So in an effort to try to make sure that we’re really on the same page and we’re working through it and we call the game together in a sense, you work at it during the course of the game. I’ve known some of these guys for a long time and they always show respect and I try to show respect, too. They’ve got a job to do and we’ve got a job to do, and we’ve got to figure it out. We don’t always see eye to eye, that’s for darn sure, and that happened yesterday.”

The Seahawks only had 208 yards of offense in the loss and the defense couldn’t make stops in the fourth quarter that would have given Seattle a chance to steal the game late, so there were plenty of reasons to have gripes about how things played out on Sunday.

