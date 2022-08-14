Geno Smith started Saturday’s game at quarterback for the Seahawks, Drew Lock played the second half and head coach Pete Carroll was happy with how both guys played.

Smith ran for a touchdown and Lock threw for two during a 32-25 loss to the Steelers. Smith was 10-of-15 for 101 yards through the air and Lock posted a similar line by going 11-of-15 for 102 yards after he replaced Smith in the second half, but the former Broncos quarterback also lost a fumble.

The Seahawks spotted the Steelers a 14-0 lead early in the game and Carroll said after the game that he like seeing the quarterbacks play from behind as they tried to make their case for the starting job in the regular season.

“As it turned out, for both guys that was a good outing because they had a lot of pressure on them to have to get things done,’’ Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “We’re coming from behind and drives to go ahead and all that kind of stuff. I’m anxious to see how it looks when we break it down. But those were the kind of options we were looking forward to see how the guys were doing.’’

There wasn’t a great gap between the two quarterbacks on Saturday, so the competition will continue into Thursday’s home game against the Bears.

Pete Carroll: Good outing for Geno Smith, Drew Lock originally appeared on Pro Football Talk