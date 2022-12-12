Pete Carroll: Godwin Igwebuike was a ‘real surprise for us’

The Seahawks suffered yet another brutal home loss, this time to the Carolina Panthers. It was a day where hardly anything went right for Seattle, and it cost the Seahawks dearly.

However, there seemed to be an unexpected discovery on Sunday that ended up being one of the lone bright spots.

With Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas both inactive, the Seahawks had to make some roster moves to bolster their ailing running back stable. One move was elevating journeyman running back Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad to make his Seattle debut.

Igwebuike rewarded his new team as he made an immediate impact in the return game. He had three returns for 104 yards, including one for 50 yards. Igwebuike’s big return set Seattle up at Carolina’s 46-yard line and helped set up a touchdown drive to make the score 20-14 right before the half.

When asked if Igwebuike will be featured more in this position moving forward, coach Pete Carroll was quick to affirm.

“Yes,” exclaimed Carroll. “Yeah, he did great. I thought he was a real surprise for us today to pop up like that, and he did great at it. Tough, fast, explosive.”

Igwebuike has bounced around the league his entire career, having short stints with the Buccaneers, 49ers, Eagles, Jets, Lions, and even Seattle’s XFL team, the Dragons. If Igwebuike can keep this up and give Seattle a more defined return man, perhaps he will find a more permanent NFL home.

