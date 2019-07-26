Pete Carroll gives Jarran Reed vote of confidence despite suspension

It appears the Seahawks were caught off guard by Jarran Reed's six-game suspension that was handed down last Friday and made public on Monday. The team knew the NFL's investigation was ongoing from an incident in April 2017, but no one seemed to be aware that a decision was going to be made before training camp.

The suspension stems from a domestic violence situation, where a woman alleged that Reed assaulted her in a Bellevue home. Reed was never charged or arrested, but the NFL decided there was sufficient evidence to warrant the six-game ban.

"Just based on the facts, I just disagree with it," Reed said on Thursday following the team's first practice of camp.

Reed didn't explain what he meant by "the facts" but did reiterate that he accepts the league's decision and will move forward. He's still able to practice and participate in the preseason.

Pete Carroll echoed Reed in that he hoped there wouldn't be a suspension. Still, the Seahawks head coach gave Reed a vote of confidence moving forward.

"We respect what the league has done and the decisions that they make," Carroll said. "Jarran's been working on this some time now, and we appreciate the growth and maturity and transparency. He's fought for us and shown us that he does understand that this is a very serious issue. I think our guys in general have shown that kind of growth and maturity and you can just feel that he's learned from this and he is moving ahead."

Given how long ago the incident took place, Reed has had plenty of time to mend relationships and rebuild trust with Carroll, John Schneider and the rest of the Seahawks organization. He's entering the final year of his rookie deal, and, after posting 10.5 sacks in 2018, was in line for a potential big-money extension. Carroll's comments suggest that this suspension shouldn't have any bearing on Reed's financial future in Seattle.

"I feel he has done a tremendous job of dealing with the situation, letting us know," Carroll said. "We've known about this a great deal of time now and we've watched his maturity and his way of handling things. I have no hesitation in supporting him going down the road."

In the short term, the Seahawks will have to make do without Reed for the first six weeks of the season. Seattle signed veteran defensive tackle Earl Mitchell as a candidate to help fill the void. Mitchell is a familiar face having played in the NFC West for the San Francisco 49ers over the past two seasons.

"He's always been a real mobile guy, a real effort guy. Really experienced," Carroll said. "He's got a really good motor. He plays really hard, just the way we like our guys. So, we are anxious to have him in the group."

