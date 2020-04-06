Pete Carroll gives candid comments on pain of Super Bowl XLIX loss to Patriots

It's difficult to find a more heartbreaking way to lose a championship than what happened to the Seattle Seahawks at the end of Super Bowl XLIX.

The Lombardi Trophy seemed firmly in their grasp as running back Marshawn Lynch drove the ball to the 1-yard line with less than a minute to play in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks were in complete control, and it looked like their opponent, the New England Patriots, could do nothing to stop the inevitable. But instead of giving the ball to Lynch to finish the job, Seattle ran a pass play and quarterback Russell Wilson was intercepted by Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler. Butler's game-saving play secured New England's fourth championship and crushed Seattle's hopes of back-to-back titles.

The loss was absolutely excruciating for Carroll, and in a recent interview with NFL Media's Mike Silver, he talked about the difficulties Seattle faced in recovering from that defeat.

"It was such an emotional way to lose for everybody, and we had to rebuild everybody's brain," Carroll said, per Silver. "We just bludgeoned our way through that. I tried to just make sure that I was unwavering. So, that was the challenge: To allow for the grieving and all of that, and then see what the issues were, and then put it back together. Yeah, that was hard. It was a hard challenge. It was really hard on some players. And some of us will never get over it."

It's hard to blame any Seahawks player, coach or employee who will never get over the pain of Super Bowl XLIX. The Atlanta Falcons players who blew a 25-point lead and lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI two years later probably will feel the same way the rest of their lives.

But unlike the Falcons, who are still searching for their first championship, Carroll and the Seahawks have the joyous memories of Super Bowl XLVIII and a shiny Lombardi Trophy to help forget about their painful loss to the Patriots.

There are few challenges in sports quite like rebounding from a horrific loss in a championship setting. Carroll has done about as well as the Seahawks could've hoped over the last five years, while Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has overcome plenty of adversity (and two Super Bowl losses) himself over the last decade.

So it was hardly a surprise when it was announced Monday that Belichick and Carroll were the two head coaches named to the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

