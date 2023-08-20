Pete Carroll gives acclaim to rookie running back Zach Charbonnet

Following his team’s preseason win over the Cowboys, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll shared some acclaim for rookie running back Zach Charbonnet, who has been featured sparingly in action this preseason.

Charbonnet’s three carries for 31 yards Saturday night featured a emphatic 29-yard first quarter run that sent a frenetic roar through Lumen Field.

There’s so much upside to how Charbonnet will function in tandem with starting running back Ken Walker. It’ll be interesting to see how the Seahawks use their multi-back system to attack opposing defenses.

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has shown a balanced gameplan this preseason and Carroll wants Charbonnet to understand his importance in the scheme of things. Here’s what Carroll said about Charbonnet after the game, per Mike Dugar at the Athletic.

“We feel like we already know who we got — we think we’ve got a hell of a football player. There’s so much stuff that he does well… He’s explosive. He’s consistent. He’s really smart. You can totally count on the guy.”

The fraternity that is Seahawks football starts with the leadership of Carroll and his ability to bring a sense of togetherness in the locker room. For Charbonnet, it’s essential that Carroll conveys optimism and trust to strengthen his morale and motivation.

So far, Charbonnet has averaged 6.43 yards on just seven carries the entire preseason. His three receptions suggests he may play as a dump off option, or feature in the screen passing game for quarterback Geno Smith when appropriate. Charbonnet may appear more frequently in the preseason finale against the Packers, but for now Carroll is pleased with his timely contributions.

