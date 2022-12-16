The wind has gone out of the Seahawks’ sails at the wrong time in the season.

Thursday night’s loss to the 49ers was their fourth in the last five games and it ensures that they will remain on the wrong side of the playoff bubble regardless of what happens in Sunday’s game between the Giants and Commanders. They have a trip to Kansas City coming in Week 16, so there’s no soft landing after Thursday’s disappointment and head coach Pete Carroll’s message for his team is that they’re going to have to do some difficult things to get where they want to go.

“We got a lot of work to do, a lot of stuff to get done here,” Carroll said. “With where we picture the season ending up, is a place that we’re going to be really proud of if we can pull it off. It ain’t going to be easy. It’s going to be hard. That doesn’t mean we can’t do it. We should’ve done it tonight; we didn’t get it done. Should have done it last week; had a chance. These opportunities slip away and the season doesn’t end like you hope. We got an attitude about doing something here. We are not done.”

The Seahawks looked like a good bet for the playoffs when they were 6-3 and they’ll need to recapture the mojo of that period if Carroll’s going to be able to keep banging that drum much longer.

Pete Carroll: Getting where we want will be hard, doesn’t mean we can’t do it originally appeared on Pro Football Talk