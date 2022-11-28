Pete Carroll, Geno Smith comment on ‘terribly frustrating’ overtime loss for Seahawks

The Seahawks suffered what was their most frustrating defeat of the 2022 season on Sunday. In addition to their run defense regressing back into the stone age, Seattle got the short end of a couple of bad calls in crunch time. In the end, they lost to the Raiders in overtime.

Here’s what coach Pete Carroll told the media afterward about what he called a terribly frustrating loss.

Pete Carroll calls it a terribly, frustratingly loss. pic.twitter.com/pwmQxe2cns — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 28, 2022

And here’s Geno Smith on how the team can bounce back.

Geno Smith on how Seahawks try to rebound now. pic.twitter.com/yT0ElE32yt — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 28, 2022

Related

Seahawks throwback uniforms officially returning in 2023

List

Seahawks have 3 Duds and 2 Studs in 40-34 OT loss to Raiders

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire