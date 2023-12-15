Pete Carroll: Geno Smith "feels really good" to start the practice week

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith missed last week's game against the 49ers with a groin injury, but it sounds like he's making enough progress to possibly return to play against the Eagles on Monday night.

While Smith was officially limited in Thursday’s practice, head coach Pete Carroll said the quarterback “feels really good” entering Week 15.

"He had a good lift this morning, so we'll see how each day goes, but one day at a time and we’ll figure that out," Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. "I know it's a big concern to everybody, but he feels really good. He threw the heck out of the ball in the morning session, so we'll see what happens today with the [real] hope that he's ready to go. And if not, Drew's going to be there.

“We'll mix reps to make sure that everybody's prepared, but that's a good sign for us and for Geno's sake. He wants to play in the worst way.”

Smith has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,918 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. Starting in Smith’s place last Sunday, Drew Lock was 22-of-31 for 269 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the 28-16 loss to San Francisco.