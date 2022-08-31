Pete Carroll: Geno Smith, Drew Lock know the competition is “always on”

For 10 seasons after Russell Wilson won the starting quarterback job as a rookie, the Seahawks knew who their starting was. Wilson missed only three games as the starter, with Geno Smith starting three last year for the injured Wilson.

Smith will start the season opener against the Broncos and Wilson, who the Seahawks traded to Denver this offseason.

But as Pete Carroll hinted when making the decision Friday night after the final preseason game, the competition isn’t over. The Seahawks coach confirmed that Tuesday.

“Yeah, I think that they understand that, that it’s always on,” Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

Smith didn’t win the competition as much as Lock lost it. Lock tested positive for COVID-19 two days before the second preseason game, which he was supposed to start. He replaced Smith early in Friday night’s third preseason game, and in 10 drives, the Seahawks scored 23 points, but he threw three interceptions.

Lock had four turnovers in two preseason games.

“He’s disappointed. He’s disappointed, you know,” Carroll said. “But I know he knows how we think of him, and how we trust he’s got a big future and all that. He knows by the way we’ve dealt with him from the start and coached him throughout, and really taken him all the way through to this point.

“He’s got a big-time future. He sees that, and he’s optimistic about it, as we are.”

Lock won’t start the season opener against his former team, but he still has a chance to start this season.

