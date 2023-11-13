Pete Carroll: Geno Smith "almost perfect" late in Sunday's win

The Seahawks turned the ball over nine times in four weeks leading up to Sunday's game against the Commanders and there was plenty of reason to fear a backbreaking mistake was coming as a tight game unfolded in Seattle on Sunday.

Those fears wound up going unrealized, however. Quarterback Geno Smith led the Seahawks to points on all three of their fourth quarter possessions, including the one that ended the game with a 43-yard field goal by Jason Myers at the buzzer.

Smith ended the fourth quarter 11-of-15 for 113 yards and a touchdown, but the lack of turnovers was perhaps the most significant development of the 29-26 win that moved the Seahawks to 6-3 on the season.

"I thought he was almost perfect, all but maybe once perfect," head coach Pete Carroll said in his postgame press conference. "The throws he had to come up with, the calls, the poise, the cadence, running the club, the whole thing. He was perfect. I thought he was just exactly what we would hope we can see in him. I'm sure he had great numbers today. Must have had terrific numbers. But more than that, he just came through, just like we're counting on."

The Seahawks will head to Los Angeles to face the Rams next weekend and then they will face the 49ers twice in three weeks with the Cowboys as the filling in that sandwich. They'll need more of these kinds of days from Smith to keep their spot near the top of the pecking order in the NFC.