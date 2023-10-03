Pete Carroll following Week 4 win vs. Giants: 'We had so much fun tonight'
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Giants' rough start to the season got even worse on Monday night.
Head coach Frank Reich didn't expound on the extent of the injury, but it forced Young to miss practice on Wednesday.
The Seahawks had a huge bounce-back performance in an overtime win at Detroit. Scott Pianowski examines that and more fantasy developments from Week 2.
Smith-Njigba fractured his wrist Aug. 19 but was seen catching passes a week after surgery.
Head coach Sean McVay told reporters he would not rule out placing Kupp on injured reserve.
Adams hadn't played since Week 1 of last season. He was upset after being ruled out five minutes into his return.
The Giants confirmed on Monday night that they're one of the NFL's worst teams.
No more excuses. The Celtics surrounded Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with two more All-Star-caliber players to form the league's most talented six-man front. What becomes of it is on them.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and of course there's a lot of panic amongst fantasy owners after a weird Week 4 in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through the top submissions and provide clarity and comfort for as many fantasy owners as possible. For some, it truly might be time to panic.
Sauce Gardner weighed in on a controversial call against him.
Conditions weren't ideal for Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa and Miami to execute on Sunday in one particular way. That can serve as valuable information going forward.
Tre'Davious White will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after an MRI confirmed he tore his Achilles.
If navigating injuries wasn't hard enough, fantasy managers must now factor in bye weeks. Andy Behrens has a list of pickups to address any roster holes.
Jonathan Taylor is getting closer to a return.
The Rockets general manager found the allegations regarding Kevin Porter Jr. "deeply troubling."
Ranking players happens everywhere. At Yahoo Sports, we’re putting a bit of a twist on it. Thirty-nine names. Four categories. Four weeks in October leading to the season opener. Let the arguing begin.
Rodney Harrison tried to get Chris Jones to rip Zach Wilson, to no avail.
NC State planned to redshirt MJ Morris this season, but coach Dave Doeren says the offense needs a "spark."
After yet another devastating defeat on European soil, it's worth asking: What does the U.S. have to do to win on the road?