Pete Carroll fired up about Seahawks running back Alex Collins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Liz Mathews
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seahawks re-signed running back Alex Collins this spring to add some veteran depth to the backfield after he helped Seattle out last season. With Rashaad Penny still sitting out practices with a thigh injury, Collins is getting another shot to make his case.

“Alex is doing really well,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Tuesday. “We loved him as he had a chance to kind of spark last year at the end of the season. He has done nothing but good stuff. He’s a really good football player.

“He’s got great sense, he’s got terrific feet, he catches the ball well, he’s a willing and able blocker in pass protection.”

And it’s not just his ball skills that impress Carroll, it’s what he’s able to do as far as morale in a leadership role.

“He’s got a great spirit he brings to the team,” Carroll said. “He’s doing really well. I’m fired up about him.”

If Penny is unable to return in time to face the Raiders on Saturday, expect to see more of Collins and his handiwork.

Related

Seahawks rookie cornerback Tre Brown has been aggressive on the field

Recommended Stories

  • Seahawks rookie cornerback Tre Brown has been aggressive on the field

    Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tre Brown has been aggressive on the field throughout the team's mock game and training camp this summer.

  • Russell Wilson willing to restructure deal to aid deals for Jamal Adams, Duane Brown

    As safety Jamal Adams and tackle Duane Brown “hold-in” for the Seattle Seahawks amid contract disputes, quarterback Russell Wilson is apparently willing to offer some assistance. Via Bob Condotta and Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, Wilson has told the Seahawks he is willing to restructure his contract to help facilitate new deals for Adams [more]

  • Opinion: After tumultuous offseason with Aaron Rodgers, Packers' 2021 success hinges on Matt LaFleur

    The Packers could be in for an odd year in what could be Aaron Rodgers' final season with the team, but Matt LaFleur is focused on the task at hand.

  • Press Secretary Jen Psaki keeps a photo from the night before the 2016 election in her office

    Press Secretary Jen Psaki keeps a photo from the night before the 2016 election in her office

  • Damage left behind across Illinois after severe storms

    As AccuWeather storm chaser Tony Laubach drove through northern Illinois on Aug. 10, downed trees and wind damage remained in many places as storms continued the day after multiple tornadoes.

  • The Daily Sweat: The Red Sox need to figure things out, or miss the playoffs altogether

    Boston is still in a playoff position, but a slump is putting that in peril.

  • 31 NFL training camp standout players you need to know in 2021

    From rookies to first-time starters and long shots, plenty of NFL players are already turning heads with their play in training camp.

  • Corey Kispert with a deep 3 vs the Sacramento Kings

    Corey Kispert (Washington Wizards) with a deep 3 vs the Sacramento Kings, 08/10/2021

  • Broncos list Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock as co-starters at quarterback

    The Broncos, taking a page from many teams in many years without a clear-cut answer at starter as the preseason begins, have decided not to declare a leader at the end of the first phase of training camp. Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater appear as co-starters at quarterback on the first unofficial depth chart of [more]

  • Miami Dolphins OC details what’s changed with Tua Tagovailoa

    A big change is coming for Tua in his second season!

  • Afghanistan: Why is there a war?

    As foreign forces pull out after 20 years of war, what did it achieve and what happens next?

  • Nick Sirianni on whether he’ll be the primary play-caller for Eagles’ offense

    Nick Sirianni on whether he'll be the primary play-caller for the Eagles' offense

  • 4 RBs and 3 WRs whose ADPs are taking off

    Andy Behrens is joined by Christopher Harris to discuss a handful of running backs and wide receivers that are seeing their ADP stock rise right now to determine if they are good values or not. The guys also discuss Saquon Barkley returning to practice with the New York Giants and take questions from the live viewing audience.

  • Former Tampa Bay Rays player Aubrey Huff blames, ‘Liberal Karens,’ after Twitter ban

    Former Major League Baseball player Aubrey Huff, who spent 6.5 of his 13 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, had his Twitter account suspended Monday night for violating Twitter’s rules.

  • Taliban now control 'over half of Afghanistan'

    The United Nations has warned that reports of violation and civilian casualties in Afghanistan by Taliban fighters may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.The stark warning comes as the Taliban tighten their grip on captured territory in the country, now controlling 65% of it, a European Union official said on Tuesday (August 10).President Ashraf Ghani has called on regional strongmen to support his government following a stunning string of Taliban gains after U.S.-led foreign forces pulled out.U.N. human rights office spokeswoman, Ravina Shamdasani, warned of the worsening situation. "Civilian casualties are continuing to mount and reports of violations that may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity continued to emerge. We all know that urban warfare results in scores of civilians being killed. We have seen it before, too many times. In Afghanistan, since the 9th of July in four cities alone, and these are Lashkar Gah, Kandahar, Herat and Kunduz, at least 183 civilians have been killed and 1,181 have been injured, including children."Taliban and government officials have confirmed that the Islamist group has overrun six provincial capitals in recent days. The European Union official said on Tuesday (August 10) about 400,000 Afghans have been internally displaced in recent months and there has been an increase in numbers attempting to flee. Shamdasani said those who remain are terrified."The people of Afghanistan are speaking of their deep fears of a return to the worst of the human rights violations of the past. Women, minorities, human rights defenders, journalists as well as others who are particularly vulnerable need particular protection. There are very real risks of renewed atrocities against ethnic and religious minorities."The United States will complete the withdrawal of its forces at the end of this month, under a deal agreed with the Taliban. In return the Taliban has promised not the attack foreign forces as they withdraw but has not agreed a ceasefire with government forces.

  • Colts extend Chris Ballard, Frank Reich through 2026

    The Colts have been cursed in recent years when it comes to the quarterback position. They’ve been blessed to have a high degree of competence and stability at key off-field positions. The team has given contract extensions to G.M. Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich, effective through the 2026 season. Both are under contract for [more]

  • Patrick Reed withdraws from Wyndham Championship, replaced by Josh Teater

    Patrick Reed has logged about 25,000 miles the past eight weeks in air. Can't blame him for wanting to take a break.

  • Who is surprise Yankees shortstop Andrew Velazquez and what skills does he bring to the pennant race?

    When a rival scout said on Monday afternoon that Yankee callup Andrew Velazquez was a “plus runner” with “good energy,” we didn’t yet know how right he was.

  • Watch: Bear cub goes crazy playing with flagstick on golf course

    You have to see this amazing video of three bear cubs on a golf course.

  • Texas Republicans eye changes to quorum rules to prevent future walkouts

    Texas Republicans are moving to change the rules dictating how many members must be present to conduct business after Democrats successfully blocked a voting reform bill by fleeing the state and denying the Legislature a quorum.