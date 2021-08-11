Pete Carroll fired up about Seahawks running back Alex Collins

The Seahawks re-signed running back Alex Collins this spring to add some veteran depth to the backfield after he helped Seattle out last season. With Rashaad Penny still sitting out practices with a thigh injury, Collins is getting another shot to make his case.

“Alex is doing really well,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Tuesday. “We loved him as he had a chance to kind of spark last year at the end of the season. He has done nothing but good stuff. He’s a really good football player.

“He’s got great sense, he’s got terrific feet, he catches the ball well, he’s a willing and able blocker in pass protection.”

And it’s not just his ball skills that impress Carroll, it’s what he’s able to do as far as morale in a leadership role.

“He’s got a great spirit he brings to the team,” Carroll said. “He’s doing really well. I’m fired up about him.”

If Penny is unable to return in time to face the Raiders on Saturday, expect to see more of Collins and his handiwork.

