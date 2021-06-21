Pete Carroll: Fans should be really excited to see Gerald Everett
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll joined 710 ESPN Seattle fresh off the team’s mandatory minicamp to gush about tight end Gerald Everett.
When asked who will be a breakout player for the Seahawks in 2021, Carroll singled out Everett, praising his abilities and saying that people should be excited to see him play.
“Oh, I think you’re going to be really excited to see Gerald Everett,” Carroll said. “This is I think the fanciest, sweetest-looking receiver/tight end mix that we’ve had. He’s like a wide receiver, he’s got terrific after-the-catch run ability, really aggressive and he’s a good blocker, too.”
Carroll emphasized that Everett will be a key target for Russell Wilson alongside Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf this coming season.
“What Gerald brings us is a real threat in the throwing game. Should be a big factor on third down,” Carroll said. “Our tight end spot is a good position already with Will (Dissly) and you’re going to see Colby Parkinson coming up – he’s been really impressive. But Gerald is a really unique player and he should catch a lot of balls and be right in the middle of the action this year.”
Everett spent the past four years with the division rival Los Angeles Rams and signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks in free agency earlier this offseason. He finished last season with career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.
