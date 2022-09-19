Pete Carroll explains strange Seahawks trick play interception in 49ers' win

Carroll explains weird trick play that led to Mooney pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The big news coming out of the 49ers' 27-7 Week 2 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium was Trey Lance's season-ending ankle injury.

But there was a play shortly after Lance's injury that caught everyone's attention: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll's questionable play call with about four minutes left in the second quarter.

After the Seattle snap, the ball was handed off to running back DeeJay Dallas, who then ran to the sideline seemingly looking for a target. Seeing DK Metcalf open in the endzone for a brief second, Dallas threw the ball.

However, Charvarius Ward saw the play develop and picked it cleanly, much to the chagrin of the Seahawks.

After the game, Carroll was asked about the play in question.

"I wish I would have called time out. I should have," Carroll told reporters. "It was a really cool play to call and to give a shot to. But it asks a lot.

"In that situation, I wish I would've gotten us out of it."

It turns out the play asked too much of Dallas, who was a quarterback when he was in high school.

"We call that play 'SportsCenter,' " Dallas told reporters postgame. "The corner, I thought he was going to commit to me (running the ball). So I raised up throw and dropped back.

"I just couldn't pull it back in time."

Dallas added that it was his first time running the play and that it "sucked" it ended up the way that it did.

Meanwhile, Seattle's starting quarterback Geno Smith thought the play was going to result in a touchdown since the Seahawks practiced it all week and "had a good look for it."

"I didn't get a chance to see the exact throw -- I was on the other side -- but obviously you don't want to have any turnovers at all, let alone in the red zone, taking away points," Smith said. "I thought it was going to be a positive play, and it ended up not being that, and obviously we can't have that."

Story continues

With the play failing like it did for the Seahawks, it's back to the drawing board or at least more time has to be spent practicing before attempting to run that play again.

For the 49ers, they will take a play called like that every day of the week, especially with a defense as potent as theirs, as they look ahead to their Week 3 matchup against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos next Sunday night.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast