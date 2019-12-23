Pete Carroll explains a pair of Seahawks bizarre game management snafus

The Seahawks were outplayed by the Cardinals on both sides of the football on Sunday. It was a comprehensive beating that resulted in a 27-13 loss for Seattle.

After Seattle took an early 7-0 lead, Arizona outscored the Seahawks 27-6 the rest of the way. The Cardinals outgained the Seahawks 412-224, had eight more first downs and won the turnover battle 1-0. Given the lopsided score and the egregious play of Seattle's offense and defense, it's easy to forget about a pair of bizarre game management snafus.

The first one came on the Seahawks second drive of the game with the game tied at seven. Russell Wilson had just thrown an incomplete pass to Jacob Hollister which made it 4th-and-1 from the Cardinals 33-yard line. Pete Carroll sent out the field goal unit rather than go for it on fourth down. What happened next was even more inexplicable.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Seattle never snapped it on the 52-yard field goal attempt, instead taking a delay of game penalty. The Seahawks ultimately punted.

"We got messed up up front, and (Myers) felt like it would be better to take the delay than to take the timeout," Carroll said. "I couldn't tell what was going on. That's what wound up– we were supposed to kick the ball there.

"We were out of whack with what was going on."

There's a lot to unpack there. I'd argue the Seahawks should have gone for it to begin with. Carroll said they considered it but, unsurprisingly given this team's conservative tendencies, opted for the field goal. However, Myers thinking that a timeout in the first half wasn't worth three points is even more troubling.

That's either a lack of confidence from him at that distance or a lack of awareness to the situation. Additionally, the sideline should have called timeout upon noticing that something was wrong on the field.

Story continues

The second situation came in the final minute of the first half. Already up 14-7, Arizona was knocking on the door once again. On 2nd-and-8 from Seattle's 8-yard line, Kyler Murray completed a 4-yard pass to David Johnson.

Seattle was able to keep Johnson in bounds to keep the clock running as the Cardinals were out of timeouts. Then, of all the unexpected things that could have taken place, the Seahawks called timeout.

The timeout stopped the clock with 27 seconds remaining and allowed Arizona to call its perfect play. Luckily for Seattle, the Cardinals had to settle for a field goal. What remains alarming is that Carroll's explanation for why he called the timeout didn't make a ton of sense.

"It was just to see if we had enough time to do something with it if we got the ball back," he said. "That's what it amounted to. (We) wanted to make sure we had the right call also in that situation and not let them score a touchdown."

So instead of letting Arizona scramble to get to the line of scrimmage and call a play with the clock running, Carroll was hoping to get the ball back to his offense before halftime. Again, there were just 27 seconds on the clock at this point and the Seahawks only had one timeout remaining. I can't imagine any scenario, given that it was only third down for Arizona, that Seattle got the ball back with any more than 15 seconds left in the half.

Seattle didn't lose the game because of these two decisions, but it's a theme that has continued throughout the season. The Seahawks never win comfortably, and when you have such minimal margin for error, all of these decisions become even more scrutinized.

Don't be surprised to see game mismanagement hurt the Seahawks once again when the playoffs roll around.

Pete Carroll explains a pair of Seahawks bizarre game management snafus originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest