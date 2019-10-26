Pete Carroll expects to see Matt Ryan

When last we saw Matt Ryan, he hobbled to the locker room looking like a guy who would miss some time with an ankle injury. Technically listed as questionable for Sunday’s pre-bye bloodletting against the Seahawks, Ryan may still play.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll expects that Ryan will, based on fairly simple logic.

“If you expect him not to play, I think that’d be the mistake,” Carroll told reporters on Friday. “He’s always out there. Again, if Matt Schaub plays, we don’t expect him to change their offense either. It’s not going to change the preparation at all. It’ll be a shock if [Ryan] doesn’t play because he always is out there. He’s a great, great warrior. That’s what we expect.”

Ryan currently is second in the NFL in passing yardage, with 2,170 yards. Only 10 yards behind Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Ryan would easily jump into first place if he plays, since Mahomes already has been ruled out for Sunday night with a knee injury.

Passing yards mean nothing, though, when a team is 1-6. Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub, Matt Barkley, Matt Moore, Matt Stafford, or Shane Matthews, the Falcons are staring at 1-7 — with not all that many fans likely to be present to stare at whatever will happen on the field.