Pete Carroll: “Enormous accomplishment” for Russell Wilson to make it back so quickly

For the first time in his NFL career, Russell Wilson has been sidelined due to injury with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson had played through knee and ankle injuries in 2016 along with numerous bumps and bruises over the course of his 10 years with Seattle. However, nothing had kept him from playing until sustaining a “mallet finger” injury in his right middle finger last month. Wilson has missed three starts after having surgery to correct the issue. However, it appears as though Wilson will only miss three weeks as he returned to the practice field Monday for the Seahawks.

It’s a comeback that has made an impression on both the physician, Dr. Steven Shin, that performed the procedure on Wilson and his head coach Pete Carroll.

“Yeah, this is a remarkable story of recovery,” Carroll said on Monday after practice. “And really, a guy said (his) intent that he was going to do this and pull it off. He’s way, way ahead of schedule and we just came off the practice field and he threw the ball all over the place. So he did really well for the first time out in a limited amount of plays. Everything about it, you know, we knew that Russ was going to go for it. We didn’t know if his body could respond, but it did. And his team that worked with him and helped throughout did a remarkable job. We’ll just go one day at a time, see how it goes. I know he’s thrilled to be back. Everybody’s excited to see him back out here. And so it’s it’s an amazing accomplishment to be back just throwing like he just did on the practice field is a great achievement.”

Seattle having their bye last week helped Wilson return to the field after missing just three games. Wilson had the large pin that had been inserted into his finger removed on Nov. 1 and posted videos to social media two days later showing him throwing football already.

“Knowing Russ, this was the week that I was thinking if he could pull off something miraculous, then this would be the week he could play,” Carroll said. “… we thought, what could be the earliest he could possibly do it? Could he possibly pull it off? And he did. And just to make it a practice today, he looked great out there today. So that’s an enormous accomplishment.”

The Seahawks find themselves at 3-5 and outside the playoffs as Wilson returns to action. They face two critical matchups ahead with games against the two best teams in the NFC, the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals, the next two weeks. Seattle hasn’t won in Green Bay since 1999 and Wilson is 0-4 as a starter in Green Bay, including the playoffs.

Pete Carroll: “Enormous accomplishment” for Russell Wilson to make it back so quickly originally appeared on Pro Football Talk