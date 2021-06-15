Pete Carroll: If Duane Brown wants to keep playing, we would love for it to be with us

Duane Brown, who turns 36 in August, is entering the final year of his contract. He wants a new one, according to a Tuesday report.

The Seahawks want to keep Brown, according to coach Pete Carroll.

“He’s a remarkable player and a remarkable athlete and takes great care of himself and has given himself to have an extended career beyond where most guys can make it,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “We love him. He’s a big part of what we’re doing and we’re counting on him being with us. We’ll look down the road together, and we’ll see what’s the right thing to do coming up. He’s just been a great part of our program and his leadership, his toughness, what he stands for as a man, he’s just a remarkable guy, so we would love for him to be with us. If he wants to keep playing, we want him to keep playing.”

The four-time Pro Bowler is scheduled to make $10 million in base salary this season and count $13.291 million against the cap. He has not made the Pro Bowl since 2017, but Brown has started 53 of a possible 57 games since arriving from the Texans in a 2017 midseason trade.

He is attending the team’s mandatory minicamp, and Carroll likes what he has seen from Brown heading into the offensive lineman’s 14th season.

“We’re helping Duane get through a great offseason,” Carroll said. “He’s doing terrific right now. We’re just going to keep cruising on through it and make sure that he’s at his very best. We’re always talking about the business stuff, so that’s always something that’s topical, because he is in his last year coming up. But everything is going great, and he’s had a great offseason so far — better than it was last year. He is ahead of schedule, so he’s in good shape.”

