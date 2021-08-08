Pete Carroll on Duane Brown: He’s making a statement by not practicing

Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown is in training camp but “holding in” as he seeks a contract extension. He is not practicing.

Coach Pete Carroll noted Sunday that Brown was not going to play in the preseason anyway.

“He’s making a statement (by not practicing),” Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “He’s making a statement about what he thinks needs to happen.”

Carroll was asked if Brown’s statement about wanting a new contract will lead to him missing regular-season games.

“I don’t know. I don’t know that,” Carroll said.

That should make Russell Wilson at least a little nervous. The star quarterback made it clear after last season that he was tired of getting hit after taking 394 sacks in his nine seasons.

“We’ve got to figure that out, because we need Duane Brown,” Wilson said Sunday.

Brown is heading into the final year of the contract he signed with the Seahawks in 2018 and is due a $10 million salary this season.

