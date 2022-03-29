Pete Carroll: Duane Brown, Brandon Shell both still in play for Seahawks

Tim Weaver
·2 min read
The Seahawks have glaring holes at three of the game’s most important offensive positions heading into April. At the moment there are no proven starters on the roster at quarterback, left tackle or right tackle. That’s about as bad as personnel problems get in the NFL and addressing those three spots should be at the top of the team’s to-do list for the rest of the offseason.

Asked today at the owners meetings about last year’s starting OT duo, coach Pete Carroll said both left tackle Duane Brown and right tackle Brandon Shell are still in play to re-sign.

Brown and Shell have been free agents for about two weeks now. Shell has gotten interest from several teams, including Russell Wilson trying to recruit him to the Broncos. Meanwhile, the left-tackle challenged Panthers are reportedly pursuing Brown.

At this point re-signing both is probably the best way to go – if Carroll’s contention that this team isn’t rebuilding is true. Trouble is, there’s not much salary cap room remaining. Right now the Seahawks are projected to have less than $10 million leftover if you count the cost of their 2022 rookie class. Brown’s cap hit alone last year was $9.85 million.

The plan could be to take advantage of what’s supposed to be a deep offensive line draft class. However, Carroll and John Schneider’s track record with evaluating OL prospects is putrid.

For now, the team’s projected starters are Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan.

