Pete Carroll drops Seahawks draft clues ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Pete Carroll is at it again.

With the 2020 NFL Draft beginning on Thursday night, the Seattle Seahawks coach is already unveiling a few clues about who his team could select in the completely virtual event.

This is the 11th year Carroll has teased out the hints on social media. While these clues can be off-the-wall at times, it's a light-hearted and fun way for Carroll to engage with the 12s.

Maybe this year will be the year we crack the code. Let's get this draft started!

Clue No. 1

Year 11 of #SeahawksDraftClues begins now! Will anyone be able to crack the code this year?? You got this #12s!!



Clue 1: https://t.co/tAkcs56nTC



— Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 23, 2020

Carroll shared out a video of the ending of the movie 1917. In the scene, Lance Cpl. Schofield runs across an open battlefield, avoiding bombs, bullets and fellow British soldiers to deliver a message to cancel an attack. The British army is heading into a trap that will kill 1,600 soldiers.

The scene occurs as the first wave of the attack is underway.

Based off the clue, some Twitter users think the Seahawks are trading out of the first round (imagine that) while others predict Seattle could be targeting a running back.

It's worth noting that the Army Black Knights have two defensive players, Cole Christiansen (MLB) and Elijah Riley (CB), who could be taken in the NFL Draft. Neither are expected to be first-round picks.

Clue No. 2

The second hint Carroll gives out is a scene from the classic 1995 movie "Toy Story." In the clip, Woody and the rest of the toys get to meet Andy's new intergalactic space hero toy named Buzz Lightyear. Buzz shows off his "impressive wingspan."

Many fans are speculating the Seahawks could have their eyes on a wide receiver. There's a number of players who have impressive wingspans in the first round, including Alabama's Trevon Diggs, Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos, and Michigan's Josh Uche.

[RELATED: Yetur Gross-Matos' path to the NFL was paved by life's cruel blows]

Clue No. 3

#SeahawksDraftClues! Some of you are getting closer.....



Clue 3:https://t.co/iEUUozLyMT



— Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 23, 2020

Carroll's next draft hint is the infamous Magnum scene from Zoolander. In this particular clip, Mugatu attempts to kill the Prime Minister with an m-shaped shuriken, but Derek Zoolander stops him by revealing his "Magnum" model look which stuns the crowd.

Many on Twitter believe the "M" in the video resembles the University of Michigan's "M" logo.

@Sea_Mode 24 had another intriguing thought on the clue.

Huge sign that reads "DERELICTE" = Derrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee



Ties into the 1917 clue:



"You'll have to wait until the first wave goes over" = trade out of Rd.1



1917 = trench warfare = player for the trenches (OL/DL)



Schofield = Admiral Schofield (NBA) played at Tennessee.















— Sea Mode (@Sea_Mode24) April 23, 2020

Clue No. 4

In this clue, Carroll shares a clip from the M'Baku scene of Black Panther. Seahawks Twitter seemed mostly confused by the clue, but some believe the reference could pertain to Florida's Jabari Zuniga, who is forecasted to be selected in the first two rounds. M'Baku is the leader of the Jabari tribe.

Clue No. 5

#SeahawksDraftClues!! Some of you are almost there..... here's Clue 5!https://t.co/PN2DbwffH0 — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 23, 2020

Carroll next clue is a video from the movie The Other Guys. The scene shows Officer Gamble being tricked into taking his first "desk Pop."

Some wondered if this last clue is meant to throw people off. Others noted that many of the video clues featured Will Ferrell in them. Is there a connection to USC other than the obvious Carroll coached there fact? Former Trojans offensive tackle Austin Jackson is certainly worth keeping an eye on.

[RELATED: How Austin Jackson risked his NFL future to save his sister]

Clue No. 6

We're almost to the start of the 2020 NFL Draft and Carroll is still dropping draft hints. This one comes from the chasing scene in Rambo: First Blood. The scene shows Rambo, played by Sylvester Stallone, on a stolen motorcycle being chased by police.

Some speculated Seattle could be looking to move up and take Chase Young, which is highly unlikely. It's more probable the team is hinting at a player with speed, or a good motor.

We will update this story with Carroll's draft clues as they are released.

